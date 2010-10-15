Premier League reject Mill Financial approach
By app
LONDON - England's Premier League declined to consider U.S. hedge fund Mill Financial for approval over a proposed takeover of Liverpool Football club, the League said on Friday.
A Premier League spokesman said a request from Mill to take their owners' and directors' test had been turned down because the football body would only deal with the club's legally constituted board.
"We can only deal with requests from the club's board," he said.
The Premier League has already approved ownership by New England Sports Ventures (NESV), who have had an offer accepted by the club's board and are confident of finalising the deal.
