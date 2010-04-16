Premier League title contenders fixtures
By app
A look at the remaining fixtures for the 2009/10 Premier League title contenders (times GMT):
CHELSEA
April 17
A Tottenham Hotspur (1630)
April 25
H Stoke City (1500)
May 2
A Liverpool (1230)
May 9
H Wigan Athletic (1500)
ARSENAL
April 18
A Wigan Athletic (1230)
April 24
H Manchester City (1630)
May 3
A Blackburn Rovers (1600)
May 9
H Fulham (1500)
MANCHESTER UNITED
April 17
A Manchester City (1145)
April 24
H Tottenham Hotspur (1145)
May 2
A Sunderland (1500)
May 9
H Stoke City (1500)
