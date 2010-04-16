Trending

Premier League title contenders fixtures

By

A look at the remaining fixtures for the 2009/10 Premier League title contenders (times GMT):

CHELSEA

April 17

A Tottenham Hotspur (1630)

April 25

H Stoke City (1500)

May 2

A Liverpool (1230)

May 9

H Wigan Athletic (1500)

ARSENAL

April 18

A Wigan Athletic (1230)

April 24

H Manchester City (1630)

May 3

A Blackburn Rovers (1600)

May 9

H Fulham (1500)

MANCHESTER UNITED

April 17

A Manchester City (1145)

April 24

H Tottenham Hotspur (1145)

May 2

A Sunderland (1500)

May 9

H Stoke City (1500)

