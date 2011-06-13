Preud'homme quits Twente post

Preud'homme, 52, joined Twente in 2010 in place of former England manager Steve McClaren who had led the club to their first Dutch title.

The former Belgium international won the Dutch cup in his first year, but Twente missed out on the league title on the last day of the season following a 3-1 defeat at champions Ajax Amsterdam.

Preud'homme became the third Twente coach in five years to leave the club before his contract expired after Fred Rutten and McClaren.