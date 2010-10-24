Prica sparks Rosenborg title celebrations

Prica struck 10 minutes from time at the Lerkendal stadium, leaving Rosenborg champions for the 22nd time, eight points ahead of nearest rivals Valerenga Oslo with two games left to play.

Rosenborg had endured a tiring overnight journey back from their 3-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Europa League on Thursday and it showed in the first half as they created few chances.

They upped the tempo in front of a 16,000 home crowd after the break and finally went ahead in a frantic goalmouth scramble, Prica sweeping the ball home after a penalty shout had been turned down.

Nils-Arne Eggen's side have been unbeaten in the league all season, winning 19 and drawing nine of their 28 games to date.