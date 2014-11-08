Primeira Liga: Braga 2 Gil Vicente 0

Sergio Conceicao's men were aided by the first-half red card to Gil Vicente striker Luis Silva, who earned two yellow cards in three minutes to be dismissed.

Felipe Pardo struck the opener in the 82nd minute at the Estadio AXA in Braga, before the three points were sealed for the home team three minutes later when Pedro Santos scored.

Sporting sit fourth with 18 points, five behind leaders Vitoria Guimaraes, while Gil Vicente remain rock bottom of the 18-team league with just three points from 10 fixtures.