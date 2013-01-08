Pro Patria given one-game fan ban over racism

Boateng walked off the pitch in last week's friendly because of monkey chants and his team mates followed him, drawing widespread praise across the game.

An Italian lower league (Lega Pro) statement said the taunts were "clearly racial discrimination" and deserved an immediate one-game stadium ban.

Italian football federation president Giancarlo Abete, whose organisation has long battled racism among fans, told reporters that officials could act in the future before players have to.

"If it is necessary to suspend the game, we will do it to stop this phenomenon," he said.