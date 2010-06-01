Promoted St Pauli sign Asamoah

The 31-year-old Ghana-born striker, who played for Schalke 04 for 10 years but made only eight appearances last season, joined on a free transfer.

"I like this attacking football the club plays," said Asamoah, who played 43 times and scored six goals for Germany. "You quickly see how much fun this team has playing football."

