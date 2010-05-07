Provisional Ghana squad for World Cup
By app
ACCRA, May 7 (Reuters) - Ghana on Friday named the following preliminary 30-man squad for the June 11-July 11 World Cup in South Africa:
Goalkeepers: Daniel Agyei (Liberty Professional), Stephen Adams (Aduana Stars), Stephen Aholu (Heart of Lions), Richard Kingson (Wigan Athletic)
Defenders: Eric Addo (Roda JC Kerkrade), Lee Addy (Bechem Chelsea), Rahim Ayew (Zamalek), Samuel Inkoom (FC Basle), John Mensah (Sunderland), Jonathan Mensah (Udinese), John Paintsil (Fulham), Hans Sarpei (Bayer Leverkusen), Isaac Vorsah (Hoffenheim)
Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese), Anthony Annan (Rosenborg), Stephen Appiah (Bologna), Kwadwo Asamoah (Udinese), Dede Ayew (Arles Avignon), Kevin-Prince Boateng (Portsmouth), Haminu Dramani (Lokomotiv Moscow), Michael Essien (Chelsea), Laryea Kingston (Hearts of Midlothian), Bernard Kumordzi (Panionios), Sulley Muntari (Inter Milan), Quincy Owusu Abeyie (Al Sadd)
Strikers: Dominic Adiyiah (AC Milan), Matthew Amoah (NAC Breda), Derek Boateng (Getafe), Asamoah Gyan (Rennes), Prince Tagoe (Hoffenheim)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.