PSG and Milan discuss Thiago deal

Reports this week claimed the Ligue 1 side were prepared offer up to £40 million for the Brazil international as they look to bolster their ranks this summer.

Galliani previously stated Silva would not be leaving San Siro over the transfer window, but is now set to hold talks with officials of the French club over a potential move

And the Milan supremo insisted any possible deal will not be rushed, telling Gazzetta dello Sport: "It will be a long negotiation process with PSG."

The news has sparked outrage with fans and team-mates, with Antonio Cassano adament that any deal will weaken the Serie A giants.

"Silva is a player that you cannot substitute, regardless of the amount of money offered," the Milan front-man said. "Thiago makes up 50 percent of the squad."

And former Milan captain Paolo Maldini echoed the sentiments of the Azzuri striker, adding: "He is the great defender there is in the world right now and Milan cannot do without him."