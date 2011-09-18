PSG battle back for point at promoted Evian

Jerome Leroy's goal and a Yannick Sagbo penalty gave Evian clear water before a magical strike from record French signing Javier Pastore after beating two defenders brought PSG back into the game just before the break.

Mathieu Bodmer grabbed the equaliser nine minutes from time following a free-kick into the box.

PSG moved level on 11 points with third-placed Olympique Lyon, Lille, Lorient and Stade Rennes, who drew 1-1 at home with Nancy.

Leaders Montpellier drew 2-2 at Stade Brest on Saturday when champions Lille were held to the same score by Sochaux.