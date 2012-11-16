PSG decimated ahead of Rennes clash

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be suspended, as well as France centre-back Mamadou Sakho and Dutch full-back Gregory van der Wiel (pictured).

France full-back Chrisophe Jallet will also miss the game through injury while Italy midfielder Thiago Motta and holding midfielder Mathieu Bodmer have also been ruled out injured, PSG said in a statement.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti called up Uruguay defender Diego Lugano who had not featured in the squad for several weeks.