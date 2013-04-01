PSG president wants Beckham to extend stay

"We are going to talk with him about it. But frankly, we really want to keep him with us next season," Al-Khelaifi told French sports daily L'Equipe on Monday.

Beckham, 37, joined the wealthy French side as a free agent in January on a five-month deal and said he was considering a second season at the capital club.

"He's fantastic, on and off the pitch. Signing David has been one of my best decisions," Al-Khelaifi said.

"He's outstanding as a person, as a player, as an ambassador. He has really made an impact in this squad. Everybody loves him."

Beckham has started once in five league appearances so far with PSG, who top the Ligue 1 table seven points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille with eight games left.