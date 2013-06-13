PSG to start French title defence at Montpellier

PSG, who clinched their first title in 19 years last month, will kick off the season on August 9.

Ligue 2 champions Monaco, who have already spent millions of euros on signing Colombian striker Falcao and FC Porto midfield pair James Rodriguez and Joao Moutinho, will visit French Cup winners Girondins Bordeaux.

Monaco, owned by Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, have targeted a Champions League qualifying spot for their return to the top flight and will face their first big test at last season's runners-up Olympique Marseille, in the fourth round of matches.

Marseille will play their opening game at promoted side Guingamp while Olympique Lyon, who finished third, will host Nice.