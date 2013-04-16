PSG's Pastore ruled out of Evian cup clash
By app
Paris Saint-Germain will be without influential midfielder Javier Pastore when they play Evian Thonon Gaillard away in the French Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.
Pastore has been ruled out with a thigh injury and holding midfielder Clement Chantome will miss the game with a muscle problem, Ancelotti told a news conference.
The French Cup quarter-finals started on Tuesday with Troyes hosting Nancy and Saint-Etienne taking on Lorient.
Second division RC Lens entertain Girondins Bordeaux on Wednesday before PSG face Evian.
