PSG's Pastore ruled out of Evian cup clash

Paris Saint-Germain will be without influential midfielder Javier Pastore when they play Evian Thonon Gaillard away in the French Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.

Pastore has been ruled out with a thigh injury and holding midfielder Clement Chantome will miss the game with a muscle problem, Ancelotti told a news conference.

The French Cup quarter-finals started on Tuesday with Troyes hosting Nancy and Saint-Etienne taking on Lorient.

Second division RC Lens entertain Girondins Bordeaux on Wednesday before PSG face Evian.