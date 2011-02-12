PSV and Twente march on

PSV have 50 points after 23 matches and lead on on goal difference ahead of Twente Enschede who beat Vitesse Arnhem 1-0 with Nacer Chadli on target six minutes before the break.

Berg opened the scoring for PSV on eight minutes when he netted a rebound after Ola Toivonen hit the post. Dzsudzsak doubled the lead on 30 minutes with a superb shot into the top corner.

Midway through the second half the Hungarian settled the match with his 12th of the season before Berg got his second.