PSV and Twente march on
ROTTERDAM - Marcus Berg and Balazs Dzsudzsak both scored twice to earn PSV Eindhoven a comfortable 4-0 win at AZ Alkmaar on Saturday and keep them top of the Dutch league.
PSV have 50 points after 23 matches and lead on on goal difference ahead of Twente Enschede who beat Vitesse Arnhem 1-0 with Nacer Chadli on target six minutes before the break.
Berg opened the scoring for PSV on eight minutes when he netted a rebound after Ola Toivonen hit the post. Dzsudzsak doubled the lead on 30 minutes with a superb shot into the top corner.
Midway through the second half the Hungarian settled the match with his 12th of the season before Berg got his second.
