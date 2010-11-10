PSV progress with ease in Dutch Cup
By app
ROTTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - PSV Eindhoven reached the last 16 of the Dutch Cup on Wednesday with a 3-0 home win over the amateurs of Spakenburg.
PSV struggled in he first half before Danny Koevermans netted a corner from close range to break the deadlock on the stroke of half-time.
Orlando Engelaar doubled the lead early in the second half with a fine header before Nordin Amrabat scored the final goal.
Stein Huysegems and Rihairo Meulens both scored within three minutes in the second half to earn Roda JC Kerkrade a 2-0 win at second division Go Ahead Eagles Deventer, who reached last season's semi-final.
Utrecht and AZ Alkmaar also registered fourth round wins by beating second division opponents. Utrecht beat AGOVV Apeldoorn 2-0 while Alkmaar hit three to sink Eindhoven.
On Tuesday, Twente Enschede beat second division leader Zwolle on penalties.
Ajax Amsterdam will be in action on Thursday at home against Veendam.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.