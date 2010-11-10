PSV progress with ease in Dutch Cup

PSV struggled in he first half before Danny Koevermans netted a corner from close range to break the deadlock on the stroke of half-time.

Orlando Engelaar doubled the lead early in the second half with a fine header before Nordin Amrabat scored the final goal.

Stein Huysegems and Rihairo Meulens both scored within three minutes in the second half to earn Roda JC Kerkrade a 2-0 win at second division Go Ahead Eagles Deventer, who reached last season's semi-final.

Utrecht and AZ Alkmaar also registered fourth round wins by beating second division opponents. Utrecht beat AGOVV Apeldoorn 2-0 while Alkmaar hit three to sink Eindhoven.

On Tuesday, Twente Enschede beat second division leader Zwolle on penalties.

Ajax Amsterdam will be in action on Thursday at home against Veendam.