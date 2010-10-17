PSV return to Eredivisie summit

Balazs Dzsudzsak curled a free-kick over the wall to put PSV ahead after three minutes but Andreas Landgren replied for the home side before Jeremain Lens restored the lead.

Wilfred Bouma hit an own goal to level the scoring again but then Ibrahim Afellay, before the interval, and Jonathan Reis secured the three points.

PSV are top with 21 points after nine matches, one ahead of Ajax Amsterdam who cruised to a 3-0 home win over NAC Breda on Saturday.

Twente Enschede, 1-0 winners at Feyenoord, are third with 19 points. Roda JC Kerkrade, fourth on 18, stayed in touch with the top teams thanks to a 4-1 win over Vitesse Arnhem.

Roda settled the match between the 31st and 35th minutes when Arnaud Sutchuin Djoum opened the scoring before Mads Junker added a double.

Andreas Granqvist struck directly after the break to earn Groningen a 1-0 home victory over Heerenveen.