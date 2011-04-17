PSV set up dramatic Dutch finale

PSV moved to 65 points with three matches remaining, ahead of Twente on goal difference after the champions drew 1-1 at lowly Graafschap Doetinchem, while Ajax sit a point behind in third place after a 2-1 win over NEC Nijmegen.

Balazs Dzsudzsak and Marcus Berg scored on either side of the break to hand PSV, chasing their first league title since 2008, three vital points against Heracles who had Mark-Jan Fledderus sent off a minute into the second half.

Heracles still had the chance to equalise when Andreas Isaksson saved a Willy Overtoom penalty in the 75th minute before Berg wrapped up the match in the final minute.

Rogier Meijer salvaged a point for Doetinchem a minute before full-time while Ajax came from behind at NEC, Toby Alderweireld heading home the winner on 66 minutes from close range at the far post.

On Saturday AZ Alkmaar beat ADO Den Haag 3-1 to move into fourth position with 56 points, which will give them a Europa League berth at the end of the season.