PSV title hopes hit after Feyenoord defeat

PSV, who led the standings heading into the weekend programme, have slipped to third on 65 points with two matches remaining. Last season's champions Twente Enschede are top on 68, one ahead of Ajax Amsterdam who thrashed Excelsior Rotterdam 4-1 on Sunday.

Twente host Willem II Tilburg next Sunday before facing Ajax away in a probable title decider on May 15. Ajax play Heerenveen next week.

Feyenoord set about atoning for their heaviest ever defeat when Georginio Wijnaldum notched the opener after 27 minutes.

PSV were reduced to 10 men early in the second half following a straight red card for Orlando Engelaar but Ola Toivonen then equalised for the away side on the hour with a crisp drive.

Their joy lasted a mere three minutes as Diego Biseswar set up Wijnaldum to restore Feyenoord's lead with his 13th goal of the season and Luc Castaignos settled the clash from close range after 79 minutes.