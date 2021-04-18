Pule fires Orland Pirates past Maritzburg United

A brace from Vincent Pule guided Orlando Pirates to a 2-0 win over Maritzburg United on Sunday evening.

Pirates looked to control possession in the early stages, while Maritzburg looked dangerous on the counter as they went close through Daylon Classen with just nine minutes on the clock.

The Team of Choice then broke forward on the counter again just a minute later as Bongokuhle Hlongwane went through on goal, but his effort was smothered by shot-stopper Wayne Sandilands.

Pirates eventually grabbed control of the game and should have taken the lead before the break but some wasteful finishing from Deon Hotto saw the team go into the break level at 0-0.

The Sea Robbers eventually got their goal 14 minutes into the second half as Vincent Pule snuck in at the back post to tuck home into an empty net after being set up by Fortune Makaringe.

With 71 minutes gone Maritzburg had a golden chance to equalise after long throw from Ryan Rae found its way to Brian Hlongwane at the back post who somehow managed to blaze his shot over.

They were made to pay for that missed chance as Pirates all but wrapped up the points 8 minutes later when a long ball over the top from Wayne Sandilands was misjudged by Team of Choice keeper Englehardt which allowed Pule to walk the ball into an empty net.

2-0 the final score as Pirates got back to winning ways after their disappointment in the cup.