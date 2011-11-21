Pulis fined over referee comments

Pulis was charged with improper conduct after he criticised referee Lee Probert following Stoke's 2-1 defeat by Liverpool in the Carling Cup last month. He denied the charge.

"I am very disappointed with the outcome," Pulis told the Premier League club's official website. "I have requested written reasons and I am considering an appeal."

Pulis said Probert should have sent off Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for a challenge on his winger Matthew Etherington and criticised the referee for disallowing a header by Stoke's Jon Walters and not giving a penalty for a foul on Peter Crouch.