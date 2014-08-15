Pulis 'quits as Crystal Palace manager'

Pulis was reportedly furious with Palace co-chairman Steve Parish regarding a lack of flexibility with transfers, with the Selhurst Park club one of the stingiest in the top flight in the close-season.

Palace brought in only Frazier Campbell and Martin Kelly, while Brede Hangeland came to the club as a free agent.

Pulis, 56, was named the Premier League manager of the season in 2013-14 after helping the club survive relegation after only being appointed in November.