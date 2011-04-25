Puyol and Milito fit for third Clasico

Spain international Puyol missed the King's Cup final defeat to Real last week and Saturday's league victory over Osasuna with a muscle strain but returns for the third 'Clasico' in the space of 12 days.

Argentine centre-back Milito, who tweaked a muscle in the Cup final, also recovered but Brazilian fullback Maxwell missed out with a groin problem.

The return of the experienced duo gives coach Pep Guardiola options in defence where he has already lost Eric Abidal and Adriano Correia to injury.

With striker Bojan Krkic also sidelined, Guardiola called up youth team players Thiago Alcantara, Sergi Roberto and Martin Montoya to the squad.

Barca visit the Bernabeu on Wednesday and the second leg is at the Nou Camp on May 3.