Puyol to play on for Spain

"After mulling over the issue a great deal, I have decided to continue playing for the national team for two more years," the 32-year-old Puyol said on his personal blog.

The Barcelona captain added that he had discussed the decision with Spain coach Vicente del Bosque, sporting director Fernando Hierro and friends.

Puyol formed a highly effective central defensive partnership with club team mate Gerard Pique at the World Cup in South Africa and scored a towering header to give Spain a 1-0 win over Germany in the semi-finals.

He has scored three goals for Spain in 90 appearances and made his debut in November 2000 in a 2-1 friendly defeat at home to 2010 World Cup final opponents Netherlands.

