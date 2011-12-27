Trending

Qatar club Lekhwiya land 'Korean Messi'

Lekhwiya Sports Club have signed South Korea midfielder Nam Tae-Hee from French Ligue 1 team Valenciennes, the Qatar champions said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old is known for his silky touches and pin-point passing and was dubbed the 'Korean Messi' by Valenciennes fans in a reference to Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi.

Nam is expected to make his debut for Lekhwiya when the league resumes on January 2 after a break.

Lekhwiya will be playing in the AFC Champions League for the first time next year.