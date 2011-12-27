Qatar club Lekhwiya land 'Korean Messi'
By app
Lekhwiya Sports Club have signed South Korea midfielder Nam Tae-Hee from French Ligue 1 team Valenciennes, the Qatar champions said on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old is known for his silky touches and pin-point passing and was dubbed the 'Korean Messi' by Valenciennes fans in a reference to Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi.
Nam is expected to make his debut for Lekhwiya when the league resumes on January 2 after a break.
Lekhwiya will be playing in the AFC Champions League for the first time next year.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.