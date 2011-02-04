Qatar sack manager Metsu

Qatar, who have never made it to the semi-finals of the tournament, were beaten 3-2 in the last eight by eventual winners Japan after a last minute winner from Masahiko Inoha.

"I would like to thank Bruno for the work he has done since taking on the position last summer. His commitment to the job could not be questioned and I wish him the best for the future," Qatar Football Association president Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani told the team's website.

"The recruitment process for the new coach begins now and we will do everything to get the right man for the job."

All eyes have been on the tiny Gulf nation since they were awarded the rights to host the 2022 World Cup finals by world governing body FIFA in December.