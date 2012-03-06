Qataris purchase remaining stake in PSG
By app
Qatari investors have bought the remaining 30 percent of top-flight French football club Paris Saint-Germain, said a spokeswoman for Colony Capital, the U.S. investment fund that sold the stake.
Qatar Sports Investment bought the stake roughly eight months after Colony had sold the other 70 percent of the capital city's only Ligue 1 club to Qatari investors.
"I can confirm that Colony sold the remaining 30 percent," the spokeswoman said, confirming a report on news website Wansquare, which said the transaction valued the entire club at 100 million euros.
A spokesman for the club, which is top ranked in Ligue 1, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Paris Saint-Germain, which spent more than 80 million euros in transfers last summer after the initial Qatari investment, has not won the French title since 1994.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.