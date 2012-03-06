Qataris purchase remaining stake in PSG

Qatar Sports Investment bought the stake roughly eight months after Colony had sold the other 70 percent of the capital city's only Ligue 1 club to Qatari investors.

"I can confirm that Colony sold the remaining 30 percent," the spokeswoman said, confirming a report on news website Wansquare, which said the transaction valued the entire club at 100 million euros.

A spokesman for the club, which is top ranked in Ligue 1, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Paris Saint-Germain, which spent more than 80 million euros in transfers last summer after the initial Qatari investment, has not won the French title since 1994.