QPR agree to sign Madrid midfielder Granero

"The deal is subject to the player agreeing personal terms and passing a medical," said Rangers in a statement.

Granero, 25, who played 28 times in all competitions for Real last season, has been capped at under-21 level by Spain.

Premier League QPR have signed a host of new players since the end of last season including Julio Cesar, Jose Bosingwa, Rob Green, Junior Hoilett, Park Ji-sung, Ryan Nelsen and Fabio da Silva.