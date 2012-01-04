QPR lose appeal against Barton red

Barton was dismissed when he appeared to headbutt Norwich's Bradley Johnson in an off-the-ball incident after 34 minutes of Rangers' 2-1 defeat.

"An Independent Regulatory Commission has today dismissed a claim of wrongful dismissal from Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton following his red card for violent conduct in the QPR v Norwich City game on 2 January 2012," the FA said in a statement on their website.

Barton, who claimed the officials had been "conned" into sending him off, will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect.