QPR suffer Park injury blow for Fulham test

The South Korean has a knee problem, the club said on Friday, and will join former Fulham strikers Andy Johnson and Bobby Zamora on the sidelines.

Goalkeeper Julio Cesar is fit again after a groin injury.

QPR have yet to win in the league this season and have seven points from 16 matches.

"We have had three draws since I've been here, we've done very well in the games so that's a positive," manager Harry Redknapp, who replaced Mark Hughes last month, said on the club website.

"We're close to getting that first win, hopefully it will come tomorrow but it won't be easy."