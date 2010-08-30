Quaresma replaces Ronaldo in Portugal squad

Ronaldo will be out of action for around three weeks after bruising his right ankle during Real Madrid's La Liga opener at Real Mallorca on Sunday and will miss both of the qualifiers.

Quaresma has 25 caps but lost his place in the national squad and missed the World Cup finals in South Africa after making only occasional appearances during a two-year spell at Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old moved to Besiktas in June and impressive form in his first games for the Turkish club have earned him a return to the national side.

In a separate statement, the FPF said defender Paulo Ferreira has quit the national side citing personal reasons.

The 31-year-old right-back earned his first cap in September 2002 and went to on play for Portugal 62 times, featuring in two European Championships and World Cups.

The Chelsea player is the third to quit the Portuguese side following the World Cup in South Africa after playmaker Deco and winger Simao ended their international careers.

