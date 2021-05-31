Radebe: I am ready for the big leagues

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Sabelo Radebe says he is ready to showcase his talent in the 'big leagues' after making the squad for their upcoming DStv Premiership clash against Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old made his senior debut during their defeat to Black Leopards when he came on as a 71st minute substitution to replace attacker Lazarous Kambole.

After making his first team debut, Radebe went on to captain the Amakhosi reserve team in the Diski Challenge Rewired semi-finals against AmaZulu on Saturday, but he failed to guide his side to the finals after they lost on penalties.

However, Radebe received a boost after he was informed that we would be part of the Chiefs first team for their trip to Golden Arrows on Wednesday after they returned from their Caf Champions League clash against Simba with a host of injuries.

The young midfielder is now relishing the chance to get more game time under his belt with the first team as he looks to cement his place within the squad.

'I have been waiting for this chance for a long time now,' he told his club's official website. 'When I was given the news, I was excited and happy to finally showcase my abilities on the field for the senior team.'

'Surprisingly I never had nerves or goosebumps,' Radebe comments on his first outing with the Chiefs first team. 'It didn’t feel like a debut, I knew what was at stake at that moment and what I had to do.'

'I have been told many times that when I get a chance to play, I must make sure that I perform, I can say for myself that I tried even though we lost.

'I could have changed the score sheet with that opportunity I got but it wasn’t to be, many people are happy to see me trying my best.

'To make it clear, I am not only ready for certain game, I am ready for the big leagues. It’s time!'