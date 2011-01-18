Rafael accepts misconduct charge

The charge related to the Brazilian's conduct towards referee Mike Dean following his sending-off in Sunday's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old Rafael was shown two yellow cards by Dean, the second for a trip on Spurs full-back Benoit Assou-Ekotto.

Rafael, who will get a personal hearing from the FA on Friday, was incensed with the decision and argued with Dean before leaving the pitch.

He will miss United's home Premier League match against Birmingham City on Saturday through suspension but could be available for next Tuesday's trip to Blackpool.