Rafael charged with improper conduct
By app
LONDON - Manchester United defender Rafael Da Silva has been charged with improper conduct, the Football Association (FA) said on its website on Monday.
The charge relates to the Brazilian's conduct towards referee Mike Dean following his sending-off in Sunday's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur.
The 20-year-old Rafael, who has until 1800 GMT on Tuesday to respond, was shown two yellow cards by Dean, the second for a trip on Spurs fullback Benoit Assou-Ekotto.
Rafael was incensed with the decision and argued with Dean before leaving the pitch.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.