Rafael charged with improper conduct

The charge relates to the Brazilian's conduct towards referee Mike Dean following his sending-off in Sunday's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old Rafael, who has until 1800 GMT on Tuesday to respond, was shown two yellow cards by Dean, the second for a trip on Spurs fullback Benoit Assou-Ekotto.

Rafael was incensed with the decision and argued with Dean before leaving the pitch.