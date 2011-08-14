Rafael out of action for 10 weeks

"The Brazilian full-back suffered the painful injury at Carrington [training ground] and will be out for some time with Chris Smalling taking on the right back role at The Hawthorns," United said on their website.

Manager Sir Alex Ferguson can also call on Rafael's twin brother Fabio while the 21-year-old is sidelined but his absence is nevertheless a blow for United, who last season won a record 19th league title.