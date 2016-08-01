Rahman joins Schalke training camp ahead of Chelsea exit

Baba Rahman has been cleared to join Schalke's training camp in Austria as he nears a loan departure from Chelsea.

The Ghana left-back is thought to have passed a medical with the Bundesliga club on Sunday.

Rahman has previous experience of German football, having left Augsburg for Chelsea in an estimated £14million deal just a year ago.

However, he struggled to make in impact under Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink, making just 11 Premier League starts across the season.

Rahman's coach at Augsburg was current Schalke boss Markus Weinzierl.