Rajevac takes over as Qatar coach

"We wanted to have a good coach to replace (Bruno) Metsu and we know that (Milovan) Rajevac is a great coach," Qatar Football Association (QFA) president Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani told reporters on Sunday.

"He has the previous experience of working in Qatar as his compatriot Bora Milutinovic's assistant at the Al Sadd Club (2004-05) and this should help him a lot," the QFA chief added after revealing Rajevac's contract will run until 2014.

Rajevac guided Ghana to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where they lost to Uruguay on penalties, and the 56-year-old also took the Black Stars to the final of last year's African Cup of Nations, where they lost to Egypt.

The Serb, who quit the Ghana job and joined Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli after the World Cup, has also had coaching stints at clubs in Sweden, Germany and China.