Ralf Rangnick wants Manchester United to be stronger in the second half

Ralph Rangnick has called on his Manchester United players to raise their level after recent second-half performances have made it “too easy” for their opponents, admitting finishing fourth is the best they can now hope for.

United have led 1-0 at half-time in their past three fixtures only to be pegged back after the interval.

The second-half setbacks have seen the Red Devils knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by Middlesbrough and drop Premier League points with 1-1 draws against Burnley and Southampton.

Bruno Fernandes and his Manchester United team-mates were left deflated following a home draw with Southampton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rangnick admits his side have been unable to keep up their intensity for 90 minutes and now the interim boss wants to see improvement.

“The situation is pretty clear. In 11 out of 13 games since I arrived we scored the first goal and we were 1-0 up – but we didn’t win all of them,” he said.

“Especially in the last three games it was very sad that we didn’t win those games. This cost us four points in the league and the next round in the cup.

“The players understand and feel how and why we are doing a good job and now it’s about doing that sustainably for an entire game and this is exactly what our next step is that we have to take.

“The first halves in the last couple of weeks have been really good, very good. I’m more than happy with the performance that we had in the first half.

“We didn’t concede a single goal the last weeks in the first half, but the next step is to raise our level and to stay focused physically, mentally, tactically, we just gave away those goals too easily.

“Look at all those goals that we conceded in the second half, it was just too easy and it was also our own mistakes that we made to allow the other teams to score.

“Obviously when you’re 1-0 up and in three consecutive games concede an equaliser…this also affects the mind of the players.

“That it affects also the mindset of players is obvious, they are still human beings. They are not robots.”

The situation needs to improve and fast. We have to learn that this is not enough. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/rldnrBURIy— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 12, 2022

United now go into their rearranged home clash with Brighton on Tuesday night needing a victory to move back into the top four.

According to Rangnick, that has to be the target for United this season before they appoint a permanent manager in the summer.

“Right now this is exactly what Manchester United needs to want, to finish fourth in the league,” he said.

“I think this is the highest possible achievement that we can get with no other things.

“Yes, the Champions League, hopefully to proceed into the next round in the Champions League, which is also not an easy one.

“But in the league currently, it’s number four that’s our ambition.”

While results have been disappointing, one bright spark in recent games has been Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring against Southampton (Martin Rickett/PA)

The England forward has struggled for form since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer but has scored two in three games and Rangnick, who revealed he has had one-on-one conversations with Sancho, is a long-term admirer of the player.

“I’ve known Jadon since he was 17, when he still played in England,” he added.

“I contacted him and his agent when he was 17, some four years ago, and tried to convince him to join Leipzig.

“In the end he decided to go to Dortmund and he had a great time. He became one of the best wingers in the whole league, if not in Europe and yes, the step to a club like Manchester United was a big one.

Gutted to only have taken a point let's keep pushing we have to stay positive, the fight is not over. 💪🏼 @ManUtdpic.twitter.com/13m6y3Rgji— Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) February 12, 2022

“For anyone for at that time, 20 years old, that was a massive step that takes time – this is normal for me.

“I think the way the style of football that we play, that we want to play, fits perfectly into his assets into his strengths – coming from the left side.

“Yes, I also tried to show him and give my superior my support, tell him that he should have a go even in this league which is more physical and more competitive.

“This is what it’s all about, to get the best out of players, let them play in the best possible position and in this club also helping them to cope with the pressure and with the level of expectations that is different than when he came to Dortmund at the age of 17 or 18.”