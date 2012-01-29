Ramires suffers knee injury setback
By app
Chelsea midfielder Ramires will be out for up to four weeks with a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Sunday.
The Brazilian was injured during his side's FA Cup victory at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday and scans revealed ligament damage.
"Scans confirm Ramires suffered a medial ligament injury to his right knee in Saturday's game against Queens Park Rangers," the club said on its website.
"He is expected to be out for three to four weeks."
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.