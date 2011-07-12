Ramos and Pepe to extend Real contracts
By app
MADRID - Real Madrid defenders Sergio Ramos and Pepe have agreed to extend their contracts, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.
"Sergio Ramos and Pepe have extended their contracts with Real Madrid CF to the 2016/17 and 2015/16 seasons respectively," the club said in a statement on their website.
Right-back Ramos, 25, a World Cup winner with Spain last year, joined Real from his native Sevilla in 2005, while 28-year-old Portuguese international Pepe, who was born in Brazil, moved to Madrid from Porto in 2007.
