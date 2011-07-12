Ramos and Pepe to extend Real contracts

"Sergio Ramos and Pepe have extended their contracts with Real Madrid CF to the 2016/17 and 2015/16 seasons respectively," the club said in a statement on their website.

Right-back Ramos, 25, a World Cup winner with Spain last year, joined Real from his native Sevilla in 2005, while 28-year-old Portuguese international Pepe, who was born in Brazil, moved to Madrid from Porto in 2007.