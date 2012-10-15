Ranger convicted of assault on police

The 21-year-old was cleared of two counts of actual bodily harm on two members of the public.

Ranger, who has played 58 times for Newcastle and has been on loan at Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday, was out with his cousin in August last year when a group of white men approached them. A fight broke out and Ranger punched two of them.

However, the court was told Ranger was the victim of racial taunts and that his actions were in self-defence. He left the scene but when police tried to detain him, he twice pushed them away, causing minor injuries.

Ranger was ordered to pay each officer 750 pounds compensation.