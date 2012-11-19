Rare clean sheet for Roma in win over Torino

The victory, courtesy of a late Pablo Osvaldo penalty and Miralem Pjanic's deflected strike near the end, put Roma in sixth place with 20 points, 12 behind leaders Juventus.

Roma appeared to confirm coach Zdenek Zeman's reputation as a maverick when they unusually lined up for the kick-off with nine players on the halfway line and only two behind.

Zeman's adventurous side have twice squandered two-goal leads and lost 3-2 at home this season, scored 30 goals and conceded 23 in 13 games after Monday's match which was only their third this season to feature less than three goals.

As usual, they created plenty of chances but had to wait until the 71st minute to break through when Osvaldo converted a penalty after a foul on Marquinho.

Pjanic made the game safe with a deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area five minutes from time to leave promoted Torino in 13th position with 14 points.