Raul sidelined for rest of season

The 32-year-old, who made his Real debut at Zaragoza in October 1994, has hardly featured this season but came off the bench to score the opening goal on Saturday after replacing the injured Rafael van der Vaart.

A scan of his right ankle showed the injury would keep him out for at least four weeks, meaning he will be unavailable for the club's remaining four La Liga matches as second-placed Real bid to close the one-point gap to leaders Barcelona.

Raul's strike on Saturday was his 228th league goal and lifted him above Alfredo di Stefano on Real's list of all-time top scorers, six behind number one Hugo Sanchez with 234.

