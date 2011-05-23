Real Madrid bring Callejon back from Espanyol

The 24-year-old, a former Spanish under-21 international, moved to Espanyol at the end of the 2007/08 season and made 97 appearances for the Barcelona-based club, scoring 10 goals, Real said on their website.

He is the third player coach Jose Mourinho has brought in to bolster the squad as Real prepare their latest bid to end Barcelona's three-year grip on the Spanish title and a fresh assault on the Champions League.

The club this month signed German-born Turkey midfielders Nuri Sahin from Borussia Dortmund and Hamit Altintop from Bayern Munich.