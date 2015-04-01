Real Madrid's Pepe suffers thigh injury
Real Madrid are sweating on the fitness of Pepe after confirming that the centre-back has sustained a thigh injury.
The centre-back was absent for Portugal's 2-1 victory against Serbia in UEFA 2016 qualifying last Sunday.
Pepe subsequently returned to Madrid after being excused from the nation's friendly against Cape Verde, which ended in a surprise 2-0 defeat.
European champions Real announced Pepe's injury on Twitter and are set to monitor his progress.
