Real sign up Spain starlet Vallejo
Jesus Vallejo became a Real Madrid player on Friday but will remain at Real Zaragoza for the coming season.
La Liga giants Real Madrid have completed the signing of Real Zaragoza defender Jesus Vallejo on a six-year deal.
Vallejo was a regular for Zaragoza last term in the Segunda Division before captaining Spain to victory at the Under-19 European Championship.
The 18-year-old centre back will not yet compete with the likes of Sergio Ramos and Pepe for a defensive berth under Rafael Benitez at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Instead, he will spend the coming season on loan at Zaragoza in the second tier.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.