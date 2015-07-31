Real sign up Spain starlet Vallejo

La Liga giants Real Madrid have completed the signing of Real Zaragoza defender Jesus Vallejo on a six-year deal.

Vallejo was a regular for Zaragoza last term in the Segunda Division before captaining Spain to victory at the Under-19 European Championship.

The 18-year-old centre back will not yet compete with the likes of Sergio Ramos and Pepe for a defensive berth under Rafael Benitez at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Instead, he will spend the coming season on loan at Zaragoza in the second tier.