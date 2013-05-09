Real sweat on Ozil fitness before cup final
Real Madrid are waiting to discover the extent of an ankle injury suffered by playmaker Mesut Ozil in Wednesday's 6-2 La Liga win at home to Malaga.
The Germany international, who scored Real's third goal, was carried off on a stretcher after landing awkwardly late in the second half and may be a doubt for the King's Cup final against Atletico Madrid on May 17.
"He has an ankle problem and we hope that the evolution is good," assistant coach Aitor Karanka told a post-match news conference. "We have to wait and we'll see in the next few days how he is."
