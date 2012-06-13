Recovering Abidal to attend France match

"I invited Eric. He will leave Barcelona the morning of the game and will arrive in Kiev in the afternoon," French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet told reporters on Wednesday.

Abidal, 32, had surgery to remove a tumour from his liver last year but after playing again he had to have a transplant on April 10 with part of an organ donated by his cousin.

The doctor who performed the transplant did not rule out the possibility of Abidal playing again.

He has played 61 times for France and was part of the team that finished runners-up at the 2006 World Cup. He also featured at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.