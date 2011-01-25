Red Bulls bring in Solli
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The New York Red Bulls have signed Norway international midfielder Jan Gunnar Solli, the MLS team said on Monday.
The 29-year-old Solli, who has won 40 caps for Norway and can also operate in defence, joins from Norwegian club SK Brann having previously played for Rosenborg.
The Red Bulls have a strong Scandinavian influence in their staff - sporting director Erik Soler is Norwegian while head coach Hans Backe is from Sweden.
New York will start their campaign at the Seattle Sounders on March 19.
