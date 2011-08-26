Redknapp: Modric will stay at Spurs

Modric has not featured in any of Spurs’ competitive matches so far this season and has not hidden his desire to leave White Hart Lane, but chairman Daniel Levy has remained steadfast in his refusal to consider any offers for the 25-year-old.

Now Redknapp has revealed the issue has been cleared up in a meeting between Modric and Levy, and added he expects the Croatian to be available for selection for Spurs’ clash with Manchester City this Sunday.

"He'll [Modric] be playing on Sunday for sure," the Spurs boss told reporters.

"I think there was a meeting. Daniel just said the same thing, he's not for sale. It's been difficult for him but we want him to stay and he will stay. He should be fit for Sunday.

"He could have kicked up and been a problem and if he had done it would have been difficult to keep him. If players want to be destructive they can be but he's not got that in his nature.

"He'll stay and play and will be great as he has been every other year."



